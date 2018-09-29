Haryana DGP B S Sandhu gets three months’ extension

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: September 29, 2018 1:56:52 am
The central government has given three months’ extension to Haryana DGP B S Sandhu.
A senior officer of the Haryana government told The Indian Express Friday that the orders were likely to reach the state soon.
Sandhu was due to retire on September 30.
A 1984-batch IPS officer, Sandhu was appointed Haryana DGP in April 2017. A few days ago, the state government communicated to the central government seeking an extension of his tenure.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App