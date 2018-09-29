Haryana DGP B S Sandhu gets three months’ extension

Haryana DGP B S Sandhu (right) at a press meet in Panchkula. (Express photo/File) Haryana DGP B S Sandhu (right) at a press meet in Panchkula. (Express photo/File)

The central government has given three months’ extension to Haryana DGP B S Sandhu.

A senior officer of the Haryana government told The Indian Express Friday that the orders were likely to reach the state soon.

Sandhu was due to retire on September 30.

A 1984-batch IPS officer, Sandhu was appointed Haryana DGP in April 2017. A few days ago, the state government communicated to the central government seeking an extension of his tenure.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App