Friday, September 28, 2018
Haryana DGP B S Sandhu gets three months’ extension

A 1984-batch IPS officer, Sandhu was appointed Haryana DGP in April 2017. Sandhu was due to retire on September 30. A few days ago, the state government communicated to the central government seeking an extension of his tenure.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: September 29, 2018 1:56:52 am
Haryana DGP B S Sandhu, extension of services, IPS officer, Haryana news, Chandigarh news, Indian Express news Haryana DGP B S Sandhu (right) at a press meet in Panchkula. (Express photo/File)

The central government has given three months’ extension to Haryana DGP B S Sandhu.

A senior officer of the Haryana government told The Indian Express Friday that the orders were likely to reach the state soon.

Sandhu was due to retire on September 30.

A 1984-batch IPS officer, Sandhu was appointed Haryana DGP in April 2017. A few days ago, the state government communicated to the central government seeking an extension of his tenure.

