Haryana DGP announces grants for injured personnel, free education for wards of martyrs

Haryana Police (Representative image) Haryana Police (Representative image)

Haryana Director General of Police, B.S. Sandhu said that free education upto class XII will be provided to children of police martyrs in Police Public Schools.

Sandhu was addressing the Police Officers and personnel during a programme organized to pay tributes to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation on the occasion of ‘Police Commemoration Day’ at Police Lines Panchkula near here today. Paying homage to 414 martyrs from police and Central Armed Police Forces of last year, Sandhu said that supreme sacrifice made by these martyrs for maintaining unity and integrity of the country can never be forgotten.

“The nation would always be grateful to the jawans who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. This year, two more brave police personnel of the State sacrificed their lives while dischargingtheir duties,” he said.

Giving details of the welfare decisions taken by the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal, the DGP said that special ex-gratia grant of Rs 30 lakh is being given to family members of police personnel who die while fighting with anti-social elements or saving the public life and property during natural calamities. Similarly, financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh will also be given to terminally injured police personnel; Rs 10 lakh in case of major injury and Rs 5 lakh for minor injury. In addition, Rs 30 lakh will also be given under a special agreement of accidental death

insurance cover with HDFC bank.

Sandhu said that Anti Terrorist Force ‘Kavach’ would soon be set up under which 150 commandos of Police will be prepared to deal with any situation by providing them special training in the National Security Guard in Manesar. On this occasion, Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Charu Bali, read out the names of police martyrs of state’s police and Central Armed Police Forces to acknowledge the supreme sacrifices made by them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App