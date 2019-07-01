Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim withdraws parole plea

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Monday withdrew his application seeking parole, a week after filing it saying that he wants to attend to his agricultural fields.

The 51-year-old is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being convicted in two rape cases and murder of a journalist.

Following his application for the parole for 42 days, the jail superintendent had written to the Sirsa district administration. In a letter dated June 18, the official sought a report on whether releasing Gurmeet on parole would be feasible or not. The jail superintendent in his report had expressed that Gurmeet’s conduct in the jail premises had been good and he had not violated any rules or regulations.

Explained: Ram Rahim applies for parole; what this means

Parole is a system of releasing a prisoner with the suspension of the sentence. The release is conditional, usually subject to the behaviour, and requires periodic reporting to the authorities for a set period of time. Gurmeet, who has been in prison since August 2017 has technically served the minimum sentence of one year to become eligible for parole.

In August of 2017, the Dera chief was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women. A special CBI court in Panchkula had in January this year also sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.

Anshul Chattarpati, whose journalist father Ram Chander Chattarpati was killed on the behest of the Dera chief, had strongly opposed the parole plea of Gurmeet. “He is still facing trial in two serious cases — one related to the murder of Ranjit Singh, a former follower of the Dera, and another related to castration of devotees. If the Dera chief is released from the jail, he may pose a serious threat to the lives of witnesses and families of the victims,” said Anshul.