Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala says do not agree with term ‘love jihad’

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has been at odds with the BJP over the farmers' protests. (File ohoto)

Dushyant Chautala, whose Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is a ruling ally of the BJP in Haryana, has made his stand clear on “love jihad”, saying he does not believe in the term and has no issue with someone who is willingly converting to marry his/her partner.

During an interview with NDTV, the deputy chief minister said, “I don’t agree with this term called ‘love jihad’. We will get a law specifically for checking forceful religious conversion and we will support it. If anybody converts willingly or marries a partner of another faith, then there is no bar.”

Chautala’s statements come at a time when the BJP is looking to table a legislation in Haryana to check “love jihad”. He has been at loggerheads with the saffron party over the farmers’ protests and has even threatened to resign if their demands are not heard and dealt with. During the interview on Thursday, he reiterated that he is firm on his stand that the minimum support price will stay.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, have already brought in legislations against “love jihad”. A recent RTI had revealed four cases of interfaith relationships have been lodged in Haryana over the past three years. According to the information procured from police officials by RTI activist P P Kapoor, while two cases were cancelled following police probe, the third ended in acquittal and the fourth one is pending in court.