Haryana department sends samples to Bhopal to test for bird flu after Centre’s intervention

THE HARYANA Animal Husband and Dairying department only sent three samples to the High Security Animal Disease Laboratory (HSADL), Bhopal after the intervention of the central government, said an official privy to the process.

The samples collected from different poultry farms in Barwala were sent via road, on Wednesday night.

The results are expected within two days. “As per the set protocol, the state authorities can also send the samples directly to HSADL, Bhopal, in case of high mortality, which is evident in Haryana, without waiting the findings of Regional Disease Diagnosis Laboratory (RDDL), Jalandhar,” maintained the official. RDDL, Jalandhar, falls under the purview of the Centre.

“Initial samples received at the laboratory for ascertaining the death of birds were insufficient. The experts did not find the traces of New Castle diseases, known as Ranikhet disease in the samples,” said sources at RDDL, Jalandhar. A large section of poultry farm owners were attributing mortality to Ranikhet disease.

“A review of all the samples collected in the last one month from various poultry farms situated in Barwala was called for by the officers concerned. The process is being reviewed,” maintained sources in the animal husbandry department.

All attempts to contact, Director General, Animal Husbandry and Dairying department, Dr Birender Singh Laura, remained futile.

Dr Sukhdev Ratheee, who was deputed as a nodal officer of the entire operation, said, “We have sent the samples to Bhopal laboratory. Higher authorities will decide how to look into the matter of sending insufficient samples to the Jalandhar based regional laboratory. Experts from Jalandhar laboratory do visit the states on their own for cross-checking. There was no question of sending the insufficient samples for examination.”

However, the state department has started preparations on how to deal with the situation if the results come back positive. A coordination meeting of employees concerned was called at Veterinary Hospital in Sector 3, on Thursday. It was attended by Dr BS Rangi, Dr Anil Banwala, the two deputy director rank officers with the state animal husbandry department, held a coordination meeting.

“In case, the samples test positive for Bird Flu, the poultry farms, from which the samples were seized, will be considered epicentres. All captive birds within a 1 km radius of the farms will be culled. The culling will be blood and pain less. We have manpower trained in this process. Adequate the PPE kits, gunny bags for packing the carcasses are being procured,” said an officer.