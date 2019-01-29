Haryana: Denied entry, drunk men open fire at movie theatre

Three men allegedly opened fire at a ticket counter and a security guard of a movie hall in Palwal Sunday evening, hours after they were denied entry into the premises because they were intoxicated.

According to police, the incident took place at Red Rock Cinema at 6 pm. A case has been registered at Camp Palwal police station based on a complaint by Harprasad, who was manning the counter.

“I was selling tickets when people came to the front and screamed ‘shoot in the head’…. I bent down and the bullet broke the glass, went over my head and hit the wall… They fired at the guard at the main gate, but the bullet hit the canteen wall,” alleged Harprasad in his complaint.

“The complainant has alleged that the men came in a Swift Dzire earlier in the day. However, they were intoxicated, so the bouncers denied them entry. They then returned in the evening and opened fire,” said inspector Bhim Singh, SHO of Palwal Camp police station. ENS