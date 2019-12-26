Haryana: Denied Cabinet berth, JJP MLA who defeated minister quits party post

Ram Kumar Gautam Ram Kumar Gautam

In a major setback to the Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala-led JJP in less than two months after it entered into an alliance with the BJP to form the state government, a founder member of the party, Ram Kumar Gautam, has quit as JJP’s national vice-president over denial of a Cabinet berth from the party’s quota.

In the Assembly polls in October, Gautam defeated former state Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu in Narnaund.

Gautam told The Indian Express on Wednesday that he is not going to resign from the party. He said his main grouse is that Dushyant kept 10 portfolios with him and left nothing for other legislators, expect a low-profile ministry for a two-time MLA, Anoop Dhanak.

Dhanak is Minister of State (independent charge), Archaeology and Museums, and is part of the Labour and Employment Ministry as Minister of State (attached with the Deputy CM).

Sources said that while the JJP has one more Cabinet berth in its quota, it has no plans to fill that vacancy at this point.

Gautam said, “He is keeping all the portfolios, including industry, excise and taxation, PWD (B&R), revenue and food & supply with him…What can we do? He did not share power with anybody else. He made me MLA, but we have made him Deputy Chief Minister.”

He said, “Anoop Dhanak has been given the portfolio of Archaeology and Museums. What will he do there? It’s a joke on him and his community.”

Explained Rebellion not a good news for JJP The rebellion from its legislator is not good news for JJP. In less than a year of its formation, it had surprised many when it won 10 out of 90 seats in the Haryana polls. MLA Ram Kumar Gautam’s outburst shows all is not well in the party. This may prompt rival parties to make attempts to woo MLAs of the Dushyant Chautala-led party.

In Faridabad on Wednesday, Dushyant told reporters, “You have brought the matter to my knowledge. We will look into it.”

About quitting as the party’s national vice-president, Gautam said, “It is not a national party. In these circumstances, there was no need of remaining under the burden of the post.”

Gautam said he had no plans to quit the party. “I am a founder member. We formed the party with a lot of hard work. People of the constituency who voted for me have a lot of hopes from me.” He also claimed that the JJP leadership can’t stand any tall Jat leader other than themselves.

