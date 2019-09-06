Haryana: Day after Congress reshuffle, hectic lobbying begins

A day after removal of Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, hectic lobbying started in the run up to the Assembly polls with senior leaders including Tanwar, newly appointed state unit president Kumari Selja and CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda meeting the party high command in New Delhi on Thursday.

Congress sources said that first Selja and Hooda met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and later Tanwar was also seen entering 10, Janpath, her residence in New Delhi on Thursday. Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi, Tanwar said that he has expressed gratitude to party high command for giving him the responsibility of state Congress chief for more than five years. “In future also, my role would be like of a committed soldier.”

Tanwar said that under his leadership the vote percentage of Congress in Haryana had increased by six percent during the recent Lok Sabha polls in comparison to previous polls. “The new president and CLP leader should try to increase this vote share by ten percent further, which will lead to formation of Congress government in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sirsa Congress Office Secretary Sumeet Kumar lodged a police complaint for an assault on him. According to Kumar, the attackers were upset over replacing of Tanwar’s photo in Sirsa office with that of newly inducted state president Kumari Selja. SHO of Sirsa city police station, Munish Kumar, told The Indian Express that a probe has been launched into the matter.

On Saturday, Selja will be accompanied by Hooda while taking over the new responsibility at Chandigarh’s Congress office.