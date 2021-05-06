Haryana: 181 Covid deaths in 24 hrs, CM declares aid for poor

Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The Covid-19 registered hospitals in Haryana who would admit maximum residents of Haryana shall be given Rs. 1,000 per bed per day to private hospital for a maximum of seven days.” (File)

Haryana reported its biggest single-day spike with 181 deaths and 15,416 new cases of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. CM Manohar Lal Khattar, meanwhile, announced that state would provide a lump sum amount of Rs. 5,000 as medical assistance to the BPL Covid-19 patients who are staying in home isolation.

Khattar also announced incentives for private hospitals that are admitting residents of Haryana for Covid-19 treatment.

He said, “The Covid-19 registered hospitals in Haryana who would admit maximum residents of Haryana shall be given Rs. 1,000 per bed per day to private hospital for a maximum of seven days.”

While addressing a press conference, Khattar urged people to stop irrational use of experimental drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab used to treat patients with severe Covid-19 infection.

According to Wednesday evening Covid-19 bulletin, the Covid positivity rate in Haryana reached 7.33 per cent, while recovery rate was 78.82 per cent.

Till date, over 40 lakh vaccination doses have been administered across Haryana.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state reached 1,13,425 that included 1,443 patients in a critical condition (1,214 on Oxygen support and 229 on ventilator support).