Haryana Covid count crosses 50K: CM Khattar in 3-day home quarantine

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar isolated himself at his residence for three days. (File Photo)

Haryana witnessed another spike in Covid cases and reported 996 new cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. After showing signs of improvement over the last one week, Gurgaon again reported 111 new cases while 88 new cases were reported in Faridabad.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar isolated himself at his residence for three days. Khattar had met Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on August 18. Shekhawat was tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

“In the last few days, I came in contact with several people in whom Covid symptoms have been found. I have got my Covid test done and tested negative. Still, I am going in for home quarantine for three days as a precautionary measure. Stay alert, stay safe,” Khattar said in a tweet.

The state’s total Covid count reached 50,926 cases and 578 deaths. Among the 996 new cases, Sonipat reported 50 new cases, Rewari 50, Ambala 92, Rohtak 72, Panipat 98, Karnal 58, Hisar 44, Palwal 23, Panchkula 114, Mahendragarh 13, Jhajjar six, Bhiwani 16, Kurukshetra 33, Sirsa 25, Yamunanagar 50, Fatehabad 11, Kaithal 20, Jind five and Charkhi Dadri 17.

Among the 11 patients who died due to Covid in the last 24 hours, three patients died in Karnal, two each in Faridabad and Panipat while one patient each died in Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Jind.

In the last 24 hours, 737 patients recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 42,793 and recovery percentage to 84.03 per cent.

According to the state’s Thursday evening Covid bulletin, there were 7,555 active patients out of whom 187 were in a critical condition. Of the critical patients, 164 were on oxygen support while 23 patients were on ventilator support.

As of Thursday evening, Gurgaon had the maximum of 755 active Covid patients, Panipat (741) and Faridabad (685).

The fatality rate in Haryana was 1.13 per cent while the Covid positive rate was 5.63 per cent and case-doubling rate was 33 days.

