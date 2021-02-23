Haryana Covid-19 deaths: 62% who died were on ventilator, 20% on oxygen support

Haryana had recorded 3,042 Covid-19 deaths till February 21. No Covid fatality has been reported in the State in last two days. (Representational Photo/File)

At least 62 per cent patients who died due to Covid-19 in Haryana were on ventilator, while 20 per cent were on Oxygen support at the time of their death. An audit of Covid-19 fatalities in Haryana revealed that 64 per cent of the victims were aged 60 or above.

Haryana had recorded 3,042 Covid-19 deaths till February 21. No Covid fatality has been reported in the State in last two days.

As per the data compiled by state Directorate of Health Services, 48 per cent patients (1,458) had comorbidities at the time of their death while 17 per cent (516 patients) had none. Diabetes Mellitus was found as another major comorbidity with 12 per cent patients (374 ) found suffering from it at the time of their death, followed by hypertension and respiratory disease (four per cent each), heart disease (three per cent or 101 patients), kidney disease, cancer and liver disease (two per cent each) and neurological disorders in one per cent (16 patients). There were also three per cent (86 patients) who had miscellaneous health ailments at the time of their death.

As far as the condition of patients at the time of their death is concerned, while 62 per cent (or 1,896) were on ventilator, 20 per cent (589 patients) were on oxygen support, and 12 per cent (368 patients) on Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP). Six per cent (188 patients) were declared dead on arrival at Covid health facilities across the State.

On the age and occupation profile of patients, the data revealed that 64 per cent (1,948 patients) were senior citizens and above 60 year old, 14 per cent (437 patients) were in private job/ business, 10 per cent (295 patients) were housewives, five per cent (166 patients) were non-working and three per cent (80 patients) were labourer/ farmers. Besides these, two per cent (66 patients) were government employee (excluding healthcare workers), one per cent (14 patients) were healthcare workers and one per cent (21 patients) were students. At least 12 victims were children below five years of age, while three cases were yet under investigation.

The moving 7-day average of new cases in Haryana has been on a consistent decline from around 2,500 cases on November 24 to 121 on February 21. Due to recovery rate of above 98.5 per cent and decline in daily numbers of new cases, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Haryana has also witnessed a stabilising trend since January 4 this year.

Among the districts, Faridabad has witnessed maximum 415 deaths followed by Gurgaon (356), Hisar (326), Yamunanagar (155), Panipat (154), Rohtak (153), Karnal (153), Panchkula (148), Bhiwani (145), Ambala (144), Fatehabad (119), Sirsa (116), and Jhajjar (102). Remaining districts too have double digit death toll, each.

As on date, there are 19 government labs — one each at PGIMS, Rohtak (capacity 2500 sample per day) and BPS Khanpur Kalan (2000 sample per day), ESIC Medical College Faridabad (750 sample per day), Kalpna Chawla Medical College Karnal (1000 sample per day), NRCE Hisar (450 sample per day), Civil Hospital, Gurugram (1000 sample per day), Civil Hospital, Panchkula (1000 sample per day), Command Hospital (150 sample per day), SHKMGMC, Nalhar (800 samples per day), Transational Lab, Faridabad (400 sample per day), Civil Hospital, Ambala (1000 sample per day), MAMC Agroha, Hisar (2500 sample per day), Civil Hospital, Sirsa (800 sample per day), Civil Hospital Rewari (500 sample per day), CHC Uchana, Jind (800 sample per day), Civil Hospital, Panipat (500 sample per day), IMTECH, CSIR, Chandigarh (200 sample per day), Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar (1000 sample per day) and Civil Hospital, Bhiwani (500 sample per day) — for doing Covid-19 tests.

Besides these, samples from Haryana are also being tested at eight private labs at CORE Diagnostics (5000 sample per day), Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Lab, Gurugram (2500 sample per day), Path Kind Lab, Gurugram (8000 sample per day), Dr. Lal Path Lab (3000 sample per day), SGT Gurugram (300 sample per day), Star Imaging & Path (P) Ltd (1500 sample per day), Prognosis Laboratories (2000 sample per day), and Atulaya Healthcare, Sector-11-A, Chandigarh (4900 sample per day).

As far as the ongoing vaccination drive is concerned, over 26 lakh healthcare workers have already been inoculated in the state. The daily average of healthcare workers getting vaccinated is over 23,000 including first and second dose. The Covid-19 positive rate in Haryana has also dipped to 4.85 per cent over the last few days while the fatality rate is 1.13 per cent.