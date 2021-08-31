Haryana Covid-19 daily positivity rate improves to 0.05%

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana has come down from 0.11 per cent a month ago to 0.05 per cent now. The cumulative positivity rate too has come down to 6.61 per cent. The state has in the last 30 days reported 40 Covid fatalities days and a recovery rate of 98.66 per cent.

As on August 30, there were 639 active Covid patients out of which 96 were in home isolation. More than half of the 22 districts have not reported any new infection for over a week now.

Till August 30, over 1.62 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to people.

The recovery rate of patients is above 99 per cent in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Mahendragarh districts. The lowest recovery rate of 96.79 per cent is in Kaithal, while the remaining districts have a recovery rate of 97 per cent or more.

Considering the low number of fresh infections, the state government has lifted most of the restrictions and is aiming to introduce more relaxations in the coming weeks.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said, “Oxygen supply that was found to be short during second wave has been taken care of and the state was fully prepared for the expected third wave.”