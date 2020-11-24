Haryana imposes fresh curbs on social, political gatherings

Limits crowd to 50 (indoor) and 100 (outdoor) in six districts bordering Delhi; no night curfew. (PTI photo)

Haryana, which is one of the eight states that have seen an upward trend in the coronavirus infections, Tuesday issued orders limiting gathering of people especially in the six districts adjoining the National Capital Region (NCR), which account for majority of the state’s caseload.

Beginning November 26, maximum 50 persons (for indoor venues with a capacity of at least 100) and 100 persons (for outdoor venues) will be allowed at all the social gatherings including marriages, political or religious functions in the six NCR districts. In the remaining 16 districts, the gathering has been limited to 100 persons (indoor venues with a capacity of at least 200) and 200 for outdoor venues.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the measures being taken by his government to curb the further spread of Covid-19.

To review the Covid-19 situation, the PM interacted via video conferencing with chief ministers of the eoght states that are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. The other seven states that participated in the video conference included Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat and Delhi.

After the conference, Khattar announced that Haryana will not be imposing any night curfew in any part of the state. “Imposing night curfew does not make any sense as due to the ongoing cold weather, not many people are assembling in any part of the state during night hours. However, more strictness is being focused upon during the day hours when people tend to gather and crowds are formed”.

Earlier, during a brief presentation at the virtual conference, Haryana apprised the PM that the state was conducting 88 per cent tests through RTPCR and the remaining 12 per cent through Rapid Antigen.

“Haryana ranks second in the country in terms of highest RTPCR tests. Comparatively, Delhi and Kerala were conducting barely 20-25 per cent tests through RTPCR. Analysing the Covid-19 statistics in the state, we have found that 68 per cent of the case load is coming from four districts including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Rohtak and Hisar. Even the mortality rate is maximum in five districts, including these four and Bhiwani,” a senior government official told The Indian Express.

The Covid situation in Haryana remained satisfactory in the first and second phase, Khattar informed the PM. “However, in the third wave, a spurt in number of cases have been registered in the past few days especially in the districts adjoining the NCR. Keeping in view the thick movement of people, the state government has ramped up testing in NCR so that people found positive could be isolated to keep a check on the further spread of infection,” Khattar said.

Referring to various steps being taken by his government, Khattar said, “Testing in Haryana has reached 1.24 lakh per million, which is much more than the national average of 80,000 per million. Currently, 32,000 tests per day are being conducted, which would be further increased in the coming days. Apart from this, special emphasis is being given on the contact tracing of positive Covid-19 cases. At present, the number of positive cases in the state is 6.86 per cent and fatality rate is 1 per cent. Efforts are being made to further reduce the fatality rate”.

He further said that people are being encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing. “One crore masks would soon be distributed in the state. The Department of Police and Urban Local Bodies have been directed to strictly enforce the wearing of masks and issue challan to the offenders. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those who are found without masks,” he said.

Khattar said his government is fully geared up to deal with any eventuality and has further strengthened its hospital infrastructure. “An arrangement of 57,000 beds has been made in different hospitals. Also, sufficient number of oxygen cylinders, ventilators, ICU beds etc is also available. State government has further strengthened the home isolation care of Covid-19 patients so that they could be provided treatment facilities at their homes,” he added.

