Covid-19 in Haryana: Instead of weekend, shops and offices to shut Mondays, Tuesdays

The order issued by Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora is a modification of her earlier order. (File Photo)

Instead of the weekend, shops, offices and shopping malls in Haryana, except those dealing in essential services, will now remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays until further orders.

The order on Friday comes barely a week after the Haryana government had re-imposed weekend lockdown restrictions, ordering that all shops and offices will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, who is also Chairperson of the Haryana State Executive Committee, State Disaster Management Authority, is a modification of her earlier order.

“Whereas the State Disaster Management Authority has reconsidered the matter. The undersigned in the capacity of Chairperson, State Executive Committee hereby directs that to contain further spread of coronavirus in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of Haryana. Accordingly, there is no bar on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders,” reads Arora’s order.

With 12 deaths and 1,293 new cases on Thursday evening, Haryana’s total Covid-19 count Thursday evening reached 59,298 with 646 deaths.

After several Haryana politicians and government functionaries tested positive, the state government Thursday also issued orders restricting entry to the Haryana Civil Secretariat.

Senior Haryana BJP leader and union minister Krishanpal Gujjar tested positive Thurs-day. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Vidhan Sabha Speaker, besides various other MLAs and ministers of Haryana, have already =tested positive, while a few are in home isolation as “precautionary measures”.

“Haryana government has decided that all visitors’ entry to the Haryana Civil Secreta-riat, except Government officers/ officials residing in tricity, shall remain restricted till further orders. No visitor shall be allowed entry into the Civil Secretariat. Officers/ officials posted in other districts and residing out of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali shall also not be allowed entry to the Civil Secretariat, till further orders”, an order issued Thursday by the state government read.

