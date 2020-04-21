Haryana orders probe after 4 samples termed positive by pvt lab return negative

Sources said all four persons whose samples are in question were contacts of a Panchkula doctor who had tested positive earlier. Sources said all four persons whose samples are in question were contacts of a Panchkula doctor who had tested positive earlier.

THE HARYANA government on Monday ordered a probe after four samples reported positive for the novel coronavirus by a private laboratory tested negative in confirmation tests done at the government centres.

The private lab, one of five authorised by the Centre to conduct COVID-19 tests in Haryana, was banned on Monday from conducting any further tests.

State Health minister Anil Vij directed ACS (Health) Rajiv Arora to conduct a thorough probe into the matter, and barred the SRL lab from conducting any further tests.

“Since four tests conducted by the private lab have been found wrong, all tests that this lab has conducted so far will be re-tested in the government’s lab,” Vij told The Indian Express.

Sources said all four persons whose samples are in question were contacts of a Panchkula doctor who had tested positive earlier.

“An auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) was the first one whose samples were sent to the private lab in Gurgaon for testing. According to the lab’s report, the ANM tested positive. However, the worker showed no symptoms. Thus, the samples were sent for retesting to Kalpana Chawla Medical College, where the results came negative. Then the doubts arose, since there were three more cases from Shehzadpur village in Ambala with the same contacts that were tested by the private lab and diagnosed as positive. Those three samples were also sent to Kalpana Chawla Medical College and all three reports came back negative. ACS (Health) is conducting the probe and will submit his report to me soon,” Vij told this newspaper.

All four persons are still under quarantine as per standard protocol. “All suspected cases are only released from quarantine after they test negative twice,” Vij said.

In a press statement issued by the Ambala district administration, the CMO had said that of the four, three had visited the private clinic of the Panchkula doctor, who had been treating a 44-year-old woman who later tested positive.

The district administration had also sealed the village of the four whose results had been reported as positive by the private laboratory. “We had taken adequate precautions and measures. The village was declared a containment zone,” Vij said.

