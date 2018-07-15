Haryana cop accused of abetting suicide of journalist gets bail

Punjab and Haryana High Court said the alleged reasons for involvement of the accused did not seem convincing to prove that he was directly responsible for her death. (Representational Image) Punjab and Haryana High Court said the alleged reasons for involvement of the accused did not seem convincing to prove that he was directly responsible for her death. (Representational Image)

Granting bail to accused Haryana Police Inspector booked for abetting the suicide of journalist Pooja Tiwari, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said the alleged reasons for involvement of the accused did not seem convincing to prove that he was directly responsible for her death. Tiwari had jumped from the balcony of her flat in 2016 in presence of the accused.

The accused police officer, Amit Kumar, who was also a family friend of the deceased, is facing charges of abetment of suicide in the case. The family had initially blamed a doctor, against whom Tiwari had run a sting operation on female feoticide, for her suicide.

The doctor had registered a case against the journalist for the sting and also her own news channel had constituted an investigation committee to probe the matter. She used to remain tense and also talk about her harassment, her family had told police.

Police had booked the accused for the suicide only after an incriminating audio clip against him had surfaced and also after the probe revealed that he used to beat her. The High Court in the bail order said the allegation that the accused was unhappy with her for “having relations with some other person” does not come out to be “plausible and convincing.”

“As has been stated by learned counsel for the petitioner, the petitioner is married, having a family and it does not seem convincing that he would go to the extent of forcing Pooja Tiwari to end her life or being directly responsible for her death without any strong motive,” the order said.

