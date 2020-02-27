Haryana: ‘Contradictions in excise policy, recall it, reintroduce better one’

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Claiming that there were contradictions in the Haryana Excise Policy 2020-21, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wednesday said the BJP-JJP alliance government should recall it and reintroduce a better policy.

“On one hand, they (Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala) say that the gram sabhas in 700 villages have passed resolutions against opening of liquor vends, which means there will be total prohibition. On the other hand, the (government) has decided to give liquor permits at the rate of Rs 1,000,” said Hooda, while speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the ongoing Budget Session.

Alleging that the “new excise policy would adversely affect the youths,”, he demanded that the government withdraw the excise policy and introduce a better one.

The Haryana government is facing criticism over a provision in the new excise police, which allows 12 bottles of liquor at homes by paying a permit fee of Rs 1,000. However, Chautala, who also holds excise portfolio, has claimed that this provision was introduced by a Congress government headed by Hooda 15 years back and the BJP-JJP government has just doubled the permit fee. “This permit is only for 24 hours for social functions like marriage or birthday parties,” Chautala had clarified Monday.

Demands CBI probe into ‘paddy scam’

Meanwhile, Hooda reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into an alleged paddy scam, claiming there was a mismatch in actual production and procurement registered by the government agencies.

“The total paddy production in the state was 67.74 lakh metric tonnes, out of which only 40 lakh metric tonnes of non-Basmati could be procured, but the state showed 64.34 lakh metric tonnes procurement. The government has no answer where this extra paddy had come from. This mismatch indicates towards a big scandal,” Hooda alleged.

He said an Additional Chief Secretary has admitted to Rs 90 crore scam in the procurement and transportation of paddy. “Then why doesn’t the government order an enquiry to probe it? This is a scam involving thousands of crore rupees,” he alleged, adding this scam be probed either by the CBI or a sitting high court judge.

One the issue of SYL, the Congress leader said that they would take each and every drop of their share from the canal water. “We are with the Haryana government on this issue,” he added.

Asked about the demand of withdrawal of cases lodged in connection with the Jat reservation agitation in 2016, Hooda said that the cases lodged against the innocents should be withdrawn.

In the Assembly, senior Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal also raised the same issue stating that the All India Jat Aarakshan Sanghrash Samiti (AIJASS) has given memorandums to the legislators in this regard. “To ensure harmonious atmosphere, the government must take the issue seriously,” said Geeta Bhukkal.

