Haryana to retain contractual guards at govt health facilities

Haryana government on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the contractual security guards posted at different public health centres and civil hospitals will not be disengaged for now in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.(File) Haryana government on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the contractual security guards posted at different public health centres and civil hospitals will not be disengaged for now in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.(File)

HARYANA government on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the contractual security guards posted at different public health centres, community health centres and civil hospitals will not be disengaged for now in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Health Department in January had decided that Home Guards of the police department will replace the private contractual guards with effect from April 1. Additional Advocate General Deepak Balyan, during hearing of a case challenging the decision, informed the court that the Health Department in wake of the current lockdown has decided that the order will not be implemented for next three months, which is till July 1.

Justice Girish Agnihotri in the order said, “The department shall honour the statement made before this court and allow the petitioners to continue in job in the same capacity and they shall not be replaced by another set of contractual employees subject to the condition that their work and conduct is satisfactory.”

The hearing took place through video conferencing on WhatsApp. The contractual security guards have worked at the health institutions through different outsourcing agencies. Questioning the order for deployment of Home Guards, the petition contends both employments are contractual in nature and replacing one set of contractual employees by another is wholly illegal, unlawful and arbitrary.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd