Haryana considers monthly electricity bills

Haryana Power minister Ranjit Singh Haryana Power minister Ranjit Singh

Haryana Power minister Ranjit Singh on Tuesday said that the government was considering introducing monthly electricity bills instead of the ongoing bi-monthly arrangement.

“Public opinion is being sought in relation to electricity bills. Most of the consumers have demanded that the bill be sent every month. In this regard, a decision shall be taken in the larger public interest after discussing it with the chief minister and after thorough consideration,” said Singh.

He further said, “In last one month, there has been a significant decrease in the time taken for redressal of complaints filed by electricity consumers. In Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, the complaint redressal time has been reduced from 3.47 hours to 2.49 hours while in Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, the time has reduced from 3.38 hours to 3.22 hours.” In the coming two months, officers have been directed that the grievance redressal time of consumers be reduced to to less than two hours.

“I have given 15 days’ time to fix loose electrical wires and broken electrify poles. It is a matter of great satisfaction that more than 50 per cent work has been completed on this and I am monitoring the progress. Consumers’ interest is supreme and concrete steps are being taken to resolve their problems,” the minister said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App