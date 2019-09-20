Haryana Congress: Will support Hooda, Selja the same way they supported me, says Ashok Tanwar

Despite a rejig at the top level in Haryana Congress, the infighting has refused to end with former state party chief Ashok Tanwar refusing to join his successor Kumari Selja and newly appointed CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who are currently on a statewide tour holding workers meetings.

Advertising

Selja and Hooda were in Sirsa Thursday and despite being present in the district, Tanwar gave the campaign a miss and claimed that he never received any invitation or intimation from either of the two to join them. “I only learnt about their programme through media,” he said.

While replying to The Indian Express on the issue of coordinating or supporting Selja and Hooda, Tanwar said, “Jitni madad unhone (Hooda and Selja) meri kari thi, utni hi main unki karunga (The kind of support that I got from them, I will reciprocate the same)”.

He said that he “will go to all 90 assembly segments” and added “lekin apne tareeke se jayenge (but will decide how to go about it).”

Advertising

To a query on distribution of party tickets, Tanwar said, “Jo baar baar chunav ladte hain, voh apni chunav ladne ki bhookh ko shaant kar lein (Those who had been contesting repeatedly, should further quench their thirst for contesting polls)”.

In a veiled dig at Hooda, with whom he has remained at loggerheads for long, Tanwar added, “Those who contested the Lok Sabha polls this year, should give a chance to the party colleagues”.

“Yeh koi khaandani patta toh livkva ke nahi aaye hain sab log, ke pehle main ladunga, fir mera beta ladega aur fir mere bete ka beta ladega, aur fir bhai hum girdawari karva lenge aur poore pradesh par apna kabja kar lenge. Kabje vaali pratha chodh deni chahiye (They should stop hogging the tickets. It is not as if they have got some legal document, which says that first they will contest the polls, then their children and further the grandchildren will do so. This habit of hogging the tickets should be shunned).”

“Better candidates should be chosen. Those party workers who had struggled for five years raising people’s voice should be given a chance; not those whom people hate. People who are honest should be fielded as party’s candidates,” Tanwar told The Indian Express.

The ongoing factionalism in Congress had resulted in lack of synergy among senior leaders during Lok Sabha polls in April this year. As a result, all 10 Congress candidates, including some of its tallest, badly lost to BJP candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

However, despite all this newly appointed state Congress chief Kumari Selja claimed that the party would form the next government in the state. Vidhan Sabha polls are due in state in October.

“People of Haryana are fed up with Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government. BJP stands exposed. In the last five years, it has only played divisive politics and failed on the promises that they made to people in 2014. What’s required at this stage is that Congress workers should honestly tell people about BJP’s failures,” Selja said.

She and Hooda are currently holding party workers meetings in all 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana. After covering Faridabad, Gurgaon, Sonipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Hisar, both leaders reached Sirsa and held a party workers meeting in Fatehabad.

Talking about prospective candidates for upcoming polls, Selja said, “Congress will give a chance to some new faces. The veterans and experienced leaders of the party would also be given party tickets. There will be a balance of new and old. Workers require to rise above the factionalism and work towards ensuring party’s victory”.

Selja added that Congress is in the process of preparing its election manifesto and will seek suggestions from people from all walks of life.

Hooda, meanwhile, has said that whatever announcements he made last month during his August 18 Rohtak rally, “will be part of party’s manifesto for the upcoming polls”.