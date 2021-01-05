scorecardresearch
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Haryana Congress to provide Rs 2 lakh aid to families of farmers who died during protest: Hooda

Hooda also urged state government to provide proper financial help and government job to one member of the family of farmers who sacrificed their lives during this movement.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | January 5, 2021 12:52:13 am
haryana bjp jjp alliance, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, no-confidence motion against bjp jjp government, haryana Governor, SN Arya, indian express newsFormer Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The Congress Legislature Party has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing farmer agitation. The financial assistance will be given to the families by CLP from its personal finances. The announcement was made by Haryana’s Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who added that Congress MLAs’ would make all possible efforts to help such families.

Hooda also urged state government to provide proper financial help and government job to one member of the family of farmers who sacrificed their lives during this movement.

“It is the responsibility of the government to do so because all these people have lost their lives because of the stubborn attitude and insensitivity of the government. In such a situation, the government should come forward to help the affected families without delay. If the present government does not do this, then this work will be done in whenever the next Congress government is formed,” Hooda added.

HPCC chief Kumari Selja Monday reached Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and extended support to Congress MPs of Punjab who have been protesting against the three contentious farm legislations for last many days. Later, Selja also went to Tikri Border and extended support to the farmers.

BJP government is trying to take away the rights of farmers through its anti-agriculture black laws. More than 50 farmers have so far sacrificed their lives in this movement, but the government continues to remain adamant. Central government should provide compensation of Rs 1 crore and government job to the families of the deceased. BJP government is not leaving any stone unturned to suppress the voice of the farmers. Even yesterday, action was taken against farmers in Rewari.

BJP government has crossed all limits of cruelty for the interests of its few capitalist friends. Farmers, who provide food to the whole country with their untiring efforts, have to face torture of the government for their rights. What kind of patriotism is this, in which such action is being taken against the farmers of their own country? The farmers of the country should have been consulted before drafting these black laws, but these laws were implemented by the BJP government at the Centre without any discussion with anyone due to which the farmers were forced to take to the streets,” Selja said in a statement released this evening.

