Haryana Congress MLA Jai Tirath Dahiya’s election declared void

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has declared as void the election of Haryana Congress MLA Jai Tirath Dahiya, who had won the Rai constituency by just three votes in 2014.

Advertising

The verdict comes at the fag end of Dahiya’s term, as the Election Commission has already announced that the state Assembly polls will be held on October 21.

In the judgment copy released Wednesday, a bench of Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu said that nine void votes were cast in favour of Dahiya and two void votes were cast in favour of the petitioner Inderjit, the losing INLD candidate. “After the deduction of the void votes from their tally, the void votes polled by the returned candidate are 36,694 and the votes polled by the petitioner (Inderjit) are 36,698. Resultantly, the petitioner has polled more votes than the respondent (Dahiya),” the verdict read.