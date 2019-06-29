Haryana Congress leader’s murder: Two arrested by police, main accused still at large

Two persons, including one woman, have been arrested by the Haryana Police Saturday in connection with the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad two days back. The main accused in the case is yet to be arrested.

The incident took place at 9.05 am when Chaudhary reached Equilibrium Gym, located on the second floor of a building in HUDA market, as per police. The police authorities suspect that the accused followed him from his home to a gym in Sector 9 and opened fire at him when he parked his vehicle. The FIR has been registered against unknown persons based on a complaint by his brother. “He was alone in his Fortuner car. As soon as he parked, turned off the engine, and was getting out of the vehicle, three people shot at him and fled,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

Hours after Chaudhary was killed, party president Rahul Gandhi condemned the leader’s killing and blamed the state’s ‘deteriorating law and order’ for it.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday had said the deceased leader had 13 FIRs registered against him and he had been declared a person of bad character. “Anything could be possible with such a person. Personal enmity could be a reason behind Chaudhary’s murder,” Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.