Haryana Congress chief chairs meeting on ‘Congress Ghar Ghar’ programme

The Haryana Congress today held a meeting of representatives from various assembly segments to discuss a strategy to make the “Congress Ghar Ghar” programme a success. The party’s flagship programme is aimed at highlighting the alleged failures of the BJP government in the state and putting the Congress’s agenda before the people in run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and state assembly elections.

Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, who chaired the meeting in Chandigarh, said the party has also decided to carry out the “Matka Phor and Tube Tor” programme to highlight the acute shortage of water and inadequate supply of electricity in the state. “The people are suffering due to water and power shortage. The government seems to be in a deep slumber,” he said.

Tanwar said the party tickets for the Lok Sabha and the assembly polls would be given to the Congress leaders who really reached out to the people. He said that in today’s meeting the party’s members gave a number of suggestions. Tanwar asked party workers to reach out to every household in Haryana to expose the failures of the BJP. The Congress leader said efforts will be made to prevail upon those leaders who have left the party and those willing to join it will be welcomed. “Our fight is against the forces who are bent on to destroy institutions of our democracy and are striking at the roots of our social fabric,” he said.

Tanwar claimed that the Congress would win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats and more than 80 assembly seats in Haryana when the polls are held next year. The Congress leader said it was also decided to hold block-level meetings and finalise the future programmes within 10 days. The conferences will be organised in all the districts and later a big rally at the state level will be convened in September or October, he said.

