Haryana Cong launches series of workers’ meet beginning today

With barely a few weeks to go before Haryana goes to polls, the Congress Saturday announced a statewide workers’ “sammelan” from September 15 onwards.

The newly appointed state Congress chief Kumari Selja announced the detailed schedule as per which she and CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be meeting party’s rank and file in the coming week.

Congress leaders will be holding series of meetings with workers in all 10 parliamentary constituencies, beginning from Faridabad on Sunday. Besides Selja and Hooda, other senior leaders of the party would also be participating in these meetings.

“The first workers’ sammelan will be held on Sunday at Subzi Mandi of Sector 16, Faridabad. The rank and file from Hathin, Hodal, Palwal, Prithla, NIT Faridabad, Badkhal, Faridabad & Tigaon Vidhan Sabha constituencies will participate in this meet,” Selja said in a statement.

“The same day, a similar sammelan of party workers and leaders of Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency will be held at district Congress office at Kaman Sarai. The rank and file from Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurugram, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punhana Vidhan Sabha Constituencies will take part in this sammelan,” the statement added. “On September 16, the sammelan of workers and leaders from Nilo Kheri, Karnal, Indri, Assandh, Gharaunda, Panipat City, Panipat Rural, Israna and Samalkha segments of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency will be held at Jat Bhawan, Sector 12, Karnal. The same day, a sammelan will be held at Grand Imperial on Murthal Road in Sonipat in which leaders and workers from Sonipat, Kharkhauda, Rai, Baroda, Gohana, Gannaur, Safidon, Jind and Jullana Vidhan Sabha constituencies will participate,” she said.

“There is great enthusiasm in the party workers. People of Haryana are fed up with the atrocities and anti-people policies of the BJP government and want a change. Similar sammelans will be held in the remaining six Lok Sabha constituencies in the next few days,” Selja added.