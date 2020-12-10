Haryana comes out with uniform for ambulance drivers & emergency medical technicians

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora, said, “Uniform is an essential component so as to differentiate between EMT and drivers from other paramedic staff. (Representational)

THE HARYANA National Health Mission (NHM), under the aegis of the state health department, has designed a uniform for ambulance drivers and emergency medical technicians (EMT) working under National Ambulance Services 108.

Besides designing the uniform, training will also be imparted to the EMTs, which will further enhance the pre-hospital care rendered to patients being transported through these ambulances.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora, said, “Uniform is an essential component so as to differentiate between EMT and drivers from other paramedic staff.

The uniform would increase sense of professionalism and also encourage the EMTs and drivers to hone their skills. It will provide an identity to the EMT which would help them work efficiently in the field. Training has also been provided to the EMTs working on National Ambulance Service 108 to enhance their skills for providing pre-hospital care to patients transported through these ambulances such as Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), International Trauma Life Support (ITLS), Advance Life Support Obstetrics (ALSO). Around 175 EMTs have been trained at GVK- EMRI Hyderabad.”

He further said, “IT team of NHM has also developed in-house online portals i.e. Referral Transport Repair Monitoring System (RTRMS) & Mobile Medical Unit Patient Reporting System (MMUPRS). RTRMS application will monitor all repairs required in the ambulances. The approval for repair of ambulances up to Rs 10,000 will be granted by the civil surgeon of the concerned district and the approval of above Rs 10,000 will be granted by higher authorities at state headquarters. The portal will facilitate in faster approval for ambulances repair, decrease off road percentage, tracking current status of repairs, computerized approval letter for repair and view previous repairs.”

NHM Mission Director Prabhjot Singh added, “MMUPRS application will keep a record of name wise reporting of each and every patient visiting the Medical Mobile Unit (MMUs) for any treatment and services. This portal will facilitate in-patient reporting, regular monitoring of MMUs, view previous services provided to patients, easy tracking of ante natal check-ups and immunisation. RTRMS & MMUPRS portals will facilitate in monitoring and providing better health care services to the people of Haryana at their door step. IT team of NHM is very proficient and professional in developing in-house portals, which are acting as a major tool for monitoring and strengthening the service delivery system in the state.”

