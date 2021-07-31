Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces reduction of power tariff by 37 paise per unit

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday announced reduction of the power tariff in the state by 37 paise per unit. Following the reduction, the total power expenses of consumers will go down by around Rs 100 crore per month, the state government said.

“Discoms have achieved a substantial reduction in the average power purchase cost of about 46 paise per unit during FY 2020-21 over the previous year due to better planning and scheduling. This has also been reflected in FSA calculations done by HERC where FSA is negative. Hence, to pass on this benefit to the consumers, particularly during these Covid times, the state government has decided to waive off the 37 paise FSA which was being charged from the consumers,” a state government spokesperson said.

“FSA burden in respect of agriculture consumers is already being borne by the state government. Also, the state government has endeavoured to provide quality power to the electricity consumers of the state at affordable rates. Over the last few years, the Haryana Power Distribution Companies have turned around and their excellent performance is also reflected in the integrated rating of power Discoms done by the Union Ministry of Power where Haryana has emerged as the second best-performing state after Gujarat,” the spokesperson added.