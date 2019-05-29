Haryana CM Khattar pushes pedal to expedite development works

On a high after party’s stupendous victory in Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, where BJP bagged all 10 seats, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seems to have begun the preparations for the Assembly polls due in state by October this year.

Model code out of the way, the government is now pushing development works in urban areas, mainly in 18 cities and towns including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula, Karnal, Sonipat and Panipat.

Sample this: Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme alone, projects worth Rs 2,565 crore are being executed or will be executed. Media Advisor to the CM, Rajiv Jain, told The Indian Express that work has already been initiated on 44 projects worth Rs 2,354 crore related to water supply, sewerage, drainage, parks and green space.

On Tuesday, Khattar reviewed the progress of the development works that are being implemented, Among others, at Palwal, Bahudurgarh, Bhiwani, Rewari, Rohtak, Hisar, Sirsa, Jind, Kaithal, Thanesar, and Yamunanagar-Jagadhari.

Principal secretary, urban local bodies department, Anand Mohan Sharan said that Faridabad and Karnal were selected as smart cities in May 2016 and June 2017, respectively. He informed that as 45 projects are being implemented for Faridabad city at a cost of Rs 2560.30 crore.

He said that under the Smart City Mission, 57 projects are being implemented for Karnal city at a cost of Rs 1171.83 crore. In Karnal, four projects of light and sound show at Karan Park, Musical Fountain at Karan Tal, City Bus Service and City Surveillance has been completed whereas, seven projects are under implementation.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain, Minister of State for Cooperation Manish Grover, Industries Minister Vipul Goel, and several MLAs were present in the meeting.

Khattar said that there was no dearth of funds for development works. “I will convene a meeting to review the progress various development works on June 3,” he added. He said that keeping in view the growing interest among youth and women towards the open gyms set up by the state government, such gyms should be set up at all cities in the state. Apart from this, the concept of e-rickshaw should be promoted besides city bus service. For this, the Urban Local Bodies Department would arrange loan facility for the beneficiaries through banks.