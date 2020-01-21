Haryana CM-Home Minister tussle: Anil Vij issues orders to chargesheet CID chief

Both orders come amid Vij’s ongoing tussle with CM Manohar Lal Khattar over control of the state CID. (File) Both orders come amid Vij’s ongoing tussle with CM Manohar Lal Khattar over control of the state CID. (File)

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday ordered a chagesheet “for major penalty” against incumbent CID chief Anil Rao for not being able to gather enough intelligence inputs in the absence of which the social fabric of the state was endangered. In another order, Vij asked Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vijai Vardan to transfer ADGP Shrikant Jadhav as the new CID chief.

Both orders come amid Vij’s ongoing tussle with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over control of the state CID.

The chargesheet for major penalty may lead to an officer’s dismissal from service, reduction in rank, or suspension as a form of punishment.

Soon after the orders were issued, Vij, according to sources, was summoned by the party high command to New Delhi. Highly-placed sources added that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were likely to meet both Vij and Khattar— who was already in Delhi on Monday.

They added Vij’s order, issued on Monday, said that since the incumbent Intelligence wing chief Anil Rao, a senior IPS officer, was not able to gather vital intelligence inputs, therefore a chargesheet for major penalty may be issued against him.

Last month, Vij had sought an explanation from Rao for not providing the “information” within the stipulated time given. Later, he had expressed his dissatisfaction again after Rao failed to provide the information despite the notice issued.

Sources in the government added that though Vij had also issued orders to Additional Chief Secr-etary to transfer Anil Rao, the actual power of transferring IAS and IPS officers vests with the CM. Rao is due to retire this July. They added that Vij’s order may not withstand legal scrutiny.

A senior government official said, “Long back there were instances, wherein politicians used to chargesheet officers for major penalty for one or the other reasons. The officers then moved CAT and various other higher courts of law. Then, courts started questioning the immediate provocation/evidence for which any officer was issued a chargesheet. There has to be an immediate reason on the file that leads to the circumstances under which an officer was chargesheeted for major penalty”,

Sources close to Rao said that the officer has been sending regular intelligence inputs “daily” to the Home Minister, Chief Minister and other concerned officers for which he had also maintained a detailed log.

While both Vij and Rao were not available for comments, ACS (Home) Vijai Vardhan told The Indian Express, “Any communication between the Home Minister and Home Secretary is confidential…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App