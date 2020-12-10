Haryana CM calls meeting of state’s entire top brass on December 17

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

As the ongoing deadlock between farmer unions and the central government looks all set to intensify with the farm outfits rejecting Union government’s proposal, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has called an unprecedented meeting of the state’s entire top brass, including Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Inspectors General of Police and Superintendents of Police, on December 17. All the officers have been instructed to be “physically present” in Chandigarh on that day.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, while all the other important official works and meetings of the state government are being held “online”, all the officers have been asked to remain present in Chandigarh on December 17. The orders issued, Wednesday, has raised many eyebrows since these were issued a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held talks with the farmer unions Tuesday.

The order for the meeting titled as “Organization of Group Meetings of Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of police on 17.12.2020 at Haryana Niwas, Chandigarh” was issued by the office of Haryana’s Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan to all the Divisional Commissioners, Commissioners of Police/ Inspectors General of Police, Deputy Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners of Police/Superintendents of Police and all Additional Deputy Commissioners.

“Your attention is invited to the subject cited above. It is informed that a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police shall be held on 17th December, 2020 at Haryana Niwas, Chandigarh under the chairmanship of Hon’ble Chief Minister, Haryana. The theme of the meetings shall be District Administration and its Changing Role and Modern Policing. The first meeting of all the Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners shall be held in the forenoon and officers should arrive at Haryana Niwas sharp at 9:00 AM. The second meeting of all the Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police/ Inspectors General of Police and Deputy Commissioners/ Superintendents of Police shall be held in the afternoon and all the police officers should make it convenient to reach the venue by 1:00 PM, positively. All the concerned are requested to be physically present at the meeting on the above specified date, time and venue”.

A senior Haryana government officer told The Indian Express that “amid the ongoing tense atmosphere on Delhi’s borders and hardened stance adopted by the farmer unions, it is very tough for all the officers to leave their respective stations and be here in Chandigarh. But, an order is an order”.

Another officer told The Indian Express, “It is not yet clear why this meeting has been called. But, the orders have to be complied with. Earlier, there was a hope that a solution will emerge on December 9 as the farmer unions were scheduled to holds talks with the union agriculture minister today. May be this forthcoming meeting was planned earlier, but the exact reason is not yet known”.

One of the senior officers of Haryana government said, “The tension on Haryana-Delhi borders is increasing with the farmers and union government, both adopting a hardened stance. It is not yet known how the things will shape up in the coming days. But December 17 is still far and there is a possibility that the situation may improve and central government will come out with a positive solution for the farmers by that time. As far as the meeting called in Chandigarh is concerned, it is not yet known what exactly is the agenda for the same.”

