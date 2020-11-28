Haryana CM blames political parties, organisations in Punjab for ‘sponsoring’ farmers’ movement

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday blamed political parties and “some organisations” in Punjab for “sponsoring” the farmers’ movement at the border areas of the national capital. Security remains tightened at the Delhi-Haryana border at Tikri as farmers, who are opposing the three Central farm laws, stayed put at the Singhi and Tikri border points for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Speaking to the media in Gurgaon after presiding over a meeting of District Grievance Committee, the chief minister said, “This movement is primarily being sponsored by political parties in Punjab and some organisations there. I have tried several times to talk to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, over the last 3 days regarding the movement, but he did not speak to me. We dialed 6-7 times but each time his staff just kept saying we will get it done now, we will get it done in some time.”

“Such a poor situation has happened for the first time that a chief minister is trying to talk to another chief minister and is not able to do so. In the last 6 years, this has happened for the first time. Earlier, when we called, if he was busy we would be able to talk in an hour or half an hour,” Khattar added.

Khattar alleged that “political bread was being baked” in the name of farmers, and termed this “unfortunate and condemnable”. On being asked about the Punjab government’s conspiracy behind the farmers’ movement, Khattar said, “It definitely seems like that because cardholders from their office are walking at the front of the movement, are leading the farmers.”

Khattar, on Saturday, thanked the farmers of Haryana for “not participating in the movement”, and praised Haryana Police for acting with “complete restraint” and “not using force”.

“Police also operated with complete restraint during this period and did not use force anywhere. They only did the work of stopping them because there is no justification for going to Delhi in such large numbers,” said Khattar.

The chief minister also appealed to the farmers of Punjab to have their representatives talk to the central government in this matter since “negotiation is the solution”.

