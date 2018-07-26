Haryana to be divided in clusters to tackle municipal solid waste

Apart from these, a common processing-cum-disposal facility at or near to the major urban local body will be developed for each cluster at regional level. (Representational Image) Apart from these, a common processing-cum-disposal facility at or near to the major urban local body will be developed for each cluster at regional level. (Representational Image)

Under the new Solid Waste Management policy, the Haryana government has divided the state into 14 clusters. In four of these clusters, Gurugram-Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat and Ambala-Karnal, the municipal solid waste will be converted into energy after processing the waste.

The policy, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, reveals that in 10 clusters, the waste will be converted into compost and remaining to refused derived fuel (RDF) after processing the same. These clusters are: Jind, Hisar, Dabwali (Sirsa), Rewari, Panchkula, Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad, Farukhnagar and Punhana in Mewat district.

Apart from these, a common processing-cum-disposal facility at or near to the major urban local body will be developed for each cluster at regional level. The entire process of collection, storage, transportation, processing and disposal of solid waste management shall be responsibility of a private party or concessionaire, which shall be selected through an open competitive bidding process.

According to the government, the rapid development and increased waste generation in the state is demanding for a renewed attention to the increasing problem of municipal solid waste management. Therefore, officials say, it is imperative to derive a vision and policy to structure the solid waste management system in Haryana in a sustainable

manner.

