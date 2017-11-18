Haryana clears IAS officer indicted by CM Flying Squad for graft

Two years after Haryana’s CM Flying Squad (CMFS) indicted a principal secretary-level IAS officer for “wrongful exercise of power” and “causing loss to the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 26.14 crore”, the state government has exonerated the officer.

The CMFS headed by an additional director general of police had not only recommended a criminal case against the IAS officer for corruption. The officer in question, Anand Mohan Sharan, a 1990-batch IAS officer, is currently posted as Haryana government’s Principal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi. A “discreet inquiry” ordered by CM Manohar Lal Khattar against him dates back to the period from May to October, 2014, when Sharan was holding the charge of Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB).

The CMFS had held him guilty for “wrongly” setting aside resumption orders of 95 plots in various Market Committees and giving it back to the allottees. The CMFS stated that these plots were resumed when the allottees failed to construct shops even for a period extending from three to 22 years in contravention of rules under Haryana Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961.

In its report, CMFS stated that “after having wrongfully entertained appeals against the resumption orders in violation of law, Sh. Anand Mohan Sharan extended undue pecuniary advantage to the tune of Rs 26.14 crore to the appellants by way of waiver of penalties/ penal interest/ stipulated interest rates along in just 4 Market Committees, namely Jind, Rohtak, Karnal and Gannaur (Sonipat)”.

Sharan confirmed he had been exonerated about three months ago. He said the report submitted by CM’s Flying Squad as “factually incorrect”.

The CMFS report held Sharan was “prima facie liable for misuse of office which invites investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and/or departmental proceedings”.

The Indian Express approached Haryana Chief Secretary DS Dhesi for his comments on November 8. Dhesi said he would respond after “getting the matter checked”. For more than a week and despite several attempts, Dhesi did not respond to the queries sent to him by SMS and on mail.



Not the only case

The CMFS also claimed that Sharan entertained appeals regarding another 41 plots in various marketing committees “after inordinate delay and ordered re-allotment of the said plots to the appellants who did not fulfil the eligibility conditions as laid down in the rules”.

Sharan denies charges

Sharan told the government that when he joined the HSAMB, over 900 appeals were pending before the court of Chief Administrator, HSAMB. “… There were 300 appeals approximately which were heard and were kept reserved by my immediate predecessor but the orders of these appeals were not dispatched and so they had to be heard again at the earliest. During my tenure, I disposed of 600 (approximately) appeals, including those pending since 2003, wherein time-bound directions were given by the HC.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App