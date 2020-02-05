Haryana civil services 2017: Two exams & 30 grace marks later, only 27 qualify for post of judicial officers

In 2017, the preliminary examination paper was leaked following which the process of holding examination had to be started afresh. (Representational Image) In 2017, the preliminary examination paper was leaked following which the process of holding examination had to be started afresh. (Representational Image)

Only 27 candidates out of 1,195 who were awarded grace marks in the two main papers have qualified in the Haryana Civil Services (Judicial Branch) 2017 examination. The grace marks were awarded on the orders of the Supreme Court after candidates raised questions over only nine making it to the interview stage against 107 advertised posts of judicial officers.

In 2017, the preliminary examination paper was leaked following which the process of holding examination had to be started afresh. The results for examination held later in 2018 and 2019 was declared in April last year. However, the matter reached the Supreme Court as only nine candidates – six from general and three from reserved category – could reach the final stage of interview after appearing in the main examination.

In December 2019, the Supreme Court directed the Punjab and Haryana High Court to award 20 grace marks in Civil Law-I and 10 grace marks in Civil Law-II paper to all the candidates of 2019 Examination and prepare fresh results of the Main (Written) Examination of Civil Judge (Junior Division) within two weeks and complete the entire selection process in all respects before February 15. The apex court ruled that the marking criteria and evaluation method was strict but remedy of moderation of marks can be done to “remove the variation caused by multiple examiners and dearth of time”.

In the result declared on Monday, 14 candidates from general category, three in SC, three in BC-A, five in BC-B and one each in ESM general and BC-A DESM categories have been selected. A candidate in general category had to achieve minimum 50 per cent of the total 1100 marks for selection in the merit list. The total marks includes the numbers achieved in Main Examination papers and the Viva Voce.

Out of the 27 who have qualified for the post of judicial officers, 15 are women – nine of the 14 selected selected general category candidates are women. A total of 14,301 candidates had appeared in the preliminary examination and 1,282 candidates qualified for main examination. Only nine candidates were found fit for viva voce last year out of 1195 who appeared in the main examination. After revision of the merit list, 69 were found fit for final stage of interview, which was held in the last week of January.

A senior officer of the High Court told The Indian Express that many of the candidates remained absent during the Viva Voce for different reasons. “The examination process actually started in 2017. It then got delayed and had to be held again. It may be one of the reasons for selection of lesser number of candidates reaching the final stage,” said the officer, adding, the candidates, who chose not to attend interview, may have got other career opportunities in the meantime.

In order to qualify for viva-voce examination, a candidate was required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each of the written exam and an aggregate of minimum 50 per cent marks in all five papers. Viva voce is treated as the sixth paper and marks obtained in the five main papers are consolidated with the marks obtained in viva voce for preparation of a final merit list.

Supreme Court in the judgment passed in December 2019 had also ordered that “the left out vacant posts along with vacancies, which have occurred meanwhile and those anticipated within next six months, be advertised as early as possible and be filled in accordance with the timeline prescribed by this Court in Malik Mazhar Sultan case”.

