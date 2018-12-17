Haryana civic body polls: Voting peaceful, over 69 per cent turnout

The first direct mayoral polls in Haryana towns went off peacefully Sunday amid heavy security arrangements. The elections assume significance as they have been conducted in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

The voting for civic body polls took place in the home towns of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal) and former Chief Ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Rohtak) and Bhajan Lal (Hisar) also.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dalip Singh told The Indian Express that they have not received a single complaint from any part of the state till late evening. “Hundred per cent EVMs remained functional during the voting for the civic body polls,” he said.

The polls for Mayor and ward councillors took place in five towns — Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Panipat and Yamunanagar apart from ward councillor polls for two Municipal committees — Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal district. Jakhal Mandi recorded 89.5 per cent, while it was 82.1 per cent in Pundri town.

State Election Commissioner Dalip Singh stated that the overall percentage in these elections remained 69.39 per cent. Also, 62.7 per cent voting was seen in the Municipal Corporation Hisar, 61.8 per cent in Karnal, 62 per cent in Panipat, 62.4 per cent in Rohtak and 65.2 per cent in Yamunanagar.

The INLD-BSP alliance and Congress had supported an Independent mayoral candidate Asha Wadhwa to take on BJP candidate and outgoing Mayor Renu Bala Gupta in Karnal. In other four towns also, the Congress supported Independent mayoral candidates as it did not contest the polls on party symbol. The INLD-BSP alliance fielded its candidates for mayoral polls in four towns.

However, BJP fielded its candidates for the election of Mayor and ward councillors in all five corporations.

Counting of votes of these municipalities will take place on December 19 at centres specified by the Deputy Commissioners concerned and results will be declared immediately after the completion of counting.