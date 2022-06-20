Haryana civic body poll sees 70% voting; turnout lower compared to 2016 election

Polling for 46 municipalities in Haryana registered a 10 percentage point drop from last year’s voter turnout amid ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme.

Election officials told The Indian Express that at 6 pm, the voter turnout was 70.4 per cent and was expected to touch 72 per cent as poll booths saw queues till late evening. According to an official, the voting in 42 of the 46 municipalities was nearly 80 per cent in 2016; voting in the remaining four municipalities started this year.

An official said the protests against the Agnipath scheme might be a reason behind the low turnout this time even though there were no major protests reported on Sunday.

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said the polling process across the state was smooth and no untoward incident took place anywhere. He said two cases of impersonation—one from Jind and another from Dadri—were reported.

As per the data compiled by the authorities, nearly 13 lakh people voted between 7 am and 6 pm. Rewari registered the highest voter turnout at 84.6 per cent.

This is the first time when AAP has entered the civic body polls in Haryana while fielding its candidates on their party symbol. While Congress is not contesting the elections, the BJP-JJP had decided to contest on the saffron party’s symbol.

As per the agreement between BJP and JJP, of the total 18 seats of municipal councils, BJP has fielded candidates for 14 municipalities while JJP contested four seats- Narwana, Tohana, Dabwali and Nuh.

With Congress deciding not to contest the civic body elections on party symbol, senior party leaders like former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda did not actively participate in the election campaign. However, Congress-backed candidates contested in several places. In Jind, Congress-backed Raju Lakhina is contesting against BJP’s Anuradha Saini and AAP’s Rajnish Jain.

Encouraged by the Assembly poll results in neighbouring Punjab, AAP has fielded its candidates for civic body polls in Haryana hoping that the move would help in strengthening the party’s organisation in the state.