Haryana: CID goes to Manohar Lal Khattar hours after Anil Vij gets first ‘intel brief’

A day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij met BJP high command in Delhi, Vij was officially stripped off the charge of the state CID (intelligence wing) late on Wednesday. He continues to be the state’s Home Minister minus control of the CID, which has now been allocated to the Chief Minister. Vij was not available for a reaction to the late-night development.

However, all through his showdown with CM over control of the CID, Vij has maintained that the Chief Minister is supreme and can keep whatever department he wants.

A notification issued late on Wednesday evening by the Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora read: “Governor of Haryana, on the advice of the Chief Minister, has allocated some new portfolios to the Chief Minister and to two Ministers.”

According to the notification, “The portfolios of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the departments of Personnel and Training and of Raj Bhawan Affairs have been allocated to the Chief Minister, in addition to his existing portfolios, with immediate effect. Apart from this, the portfolio of Elections has been allocated to the Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, while the portfolio of Art and Cultural Affairs, hitherto allocated to the Transport Minister has now been allocated to the Education Minister Kanwar Pal”.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Anil Vij had received his first “intelligence briefing” by a SP-rank officer. “It was the first time (since taking over as Home Minister on November 14), a senior officer came to me and briefed me about the prevailing situation in the state,” Vij said after the briefing.

He added, “As far as the briefing continues, I am ok. In the last five years, we have had three major law and order problems in the state. What if another one happens? Being the Home Minister, I need to be updated about the situation prevailing in the state so that I can mobilise my resources accordingly.”

