Haryana Chief Minister’s flying squad uncovers Rs 26 lakh fraud in construction of dam

The complaint has been filed by the CM’s flying squad after they investigated the ongoing project upon receiving a tip-off. (Representational)

AN INVESTIGATION by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s flying squad has uncovered a Rs 26 lakh fraud in the construction of Kaziana Dam, situated inside the Pinjore forest area of Panchkula.

As per the FIR filed at Pinjore police station, a fraud of Rs 26.14 lakh by the construction firm that undertook the project as well as officials of Haryana forest department involved in its monitoring has been committed, the FIR said.

The complaint has been filed by the CM’s flying squad after they investigated the ongoing project upon receiving a tip-off.

As per the complaint, the project was being constructed at a cost of Rs 92.25 lakh by the Shivalik Development Agency. Under the e-tender process, contractor Sukhwinder Singh was awarded a contract for Rs 16.99 lakh to get masonry work done and a committee of Additional Divisional Officer Sunil Kundu, Forest Officer Devendra Singh, Forest Inspector Angrej Singh and Forest Guard Anil Kumar was formed to oversee the material purchase and construction work.

“It is clear from…statements…the committee…along with (construction material) supplier Gurdarshan Singh…embezzled about Rs 26.14 lakh in procurement of material,” said the FIR. It further reads that Gurdarshan did not supply any material to the dam construction committee, but “in connivance with dam construction committee, only gave fake bills. Through persons such as Bhim Singh, Gambhir Singh, stuff used for construction…was obtained by illegal mining.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd