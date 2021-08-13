scorecardresearch
Friday, August 13, 2021
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s brother passes away

Manohar Lal Khattar's younger brother Gulshan Khattar died of pneumonia on Friday morning.

By: PTI | Chandigarh |
August 13, 2021 2:24:37 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s younger brother Gulshan Khattar died of pneumonia at a private hospital in Gurugram on Friday morning.

The 56-year-old is survived by wife and three children.

The chief minister shared the information on his Twitter handle, and said, “This is an irreparable loss for me.” Manohar Lal Khattar is the eldest of seven siblings.

Gulshan Khattar, who lived near Bhiwani Chungi area in Rohtak district, was earlier admitted to PGI Rohtak and was shifted to a private hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday.

His cremation will take place at 3 pm in Rohtak.

