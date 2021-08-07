Haryana cancels exam for recruitment of male constables after paper leak reports

As per the schedule, the morning round of the examination was held from 10:30am to 12 noon while the evening round was held from 3:00pm to 4:30pm. (Representational image)

Amid reports of a paper leak, Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancelled its written examination for the posts of male constables. At least 10,300 candidates were appearing in the examination scheduled to be held at 35 centres across 22 districts of the state.

In a cancellation notice, HSSC said, “Reference Haryana Staff Selection Commission Written examination (OMR based) Notice Dated 10.07.2021 which was published in various leading newspapers of Hindi and English and also uploaded on the Commission’s website for holding the written examination for the post of male constable cat no. 01 against advt no 04.2020 for which the written examination was scheduled for 07.08.2021 and 08.08.2021 in various districts of Haryana. It is notified for the information of all the candidates that the aforesaid examination which was held on 07.08.2021 (morning and evening shifts) and scheduled for 08.08.2021 (morning and evening shifts) is hereby cancelled. Fresh schedule will be issued later. Inconvenience is regretted.”

Taking on the state government, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused the paper leak mafia is getting stronger in the state and slammed the state government for being “silent on the issue”.

As per the schedule, the morning round of the examination was held from 10:30am to 12 noon while the evening round was held from 3:00pm to 4:30pm. The same schedule was to be followed tomorrow. However, soon after the first round of examination was held, there were reports of an alleged paper leak. By evening, HSSC took a decision and cancelled the examination.