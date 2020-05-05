Haryana cadre IAS officer quits, cites ‘personal safety on govt duty’ as reason

A 2014-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre resigned Monday, citing “personal safety on government duty” as the reason. (Representational Image) A 2014-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre resigned Monday, citing “personal safety on government duty” as the reason. (Representational Image)

A 2014-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre resigned Monday, citing “personal safety on government duty” as the reason. Rani Nagar announced her resignation in a post on her Facebook page. She also posted her resignation letter on social media. She later left Chandigarh for her hometown Ghaziabad.

Nagar (38) was posted as additional director of Haryana social justice and empowerment department, apart from the additional charge of director of archives department. Neither Nagar nor Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora were available for comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd