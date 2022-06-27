Haryana Cabinet meet: Khattar ensures employment for Agniveers

A total of 31 agenda items were discussed at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in Chandigarh Monday.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to providing employment for Agniveers, Khattar said that those returning after four years of service in the defence as part of Agnipath, the Central Government’s defence recruitment scheme, will be grabbed by anybody – not just the government, but even the private sector.

“As a citizen, they are coming back after training and learning a lot of things. They will be coming back with some Rs 10-15 lakh. Even if we recruit them in the police department, at least we would save 9 to 12 months of training. Once they have served in the Army, they will already have a feeling of patriotism in them. Many of them can resume their studies, once they are back. There could be more facilities that could be given to Agniveers,” the CM said.

e-vehicle Policy

Besides various other decisions, the Cabinet also approved an e-vehicle policy and decided to “renegotiate the power-purchase agreements regarding domestic and imported coal quotas with electricity producing companies. Earlier, the upper limit of imported coal’s quota was 30 per cent, which has now been reduced to 17 per cent.

Location for new Vidhan Sabha

Khattar said the process is on to decide the location for the new Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. “We have seen a few locations. We will have to prioritise them and see which one is best suited for us. Similarly, the Chandigarh administration will also see which location they can give us,” he said.

Linking old-age pension with Parivar-Pehchan-Patra scheme

The Cabinet also agreed to link old-age pension with Parivar-Pehchan-Patra (PPP) scheme of the government. Beneficiaries will not be required to submit any additional documents for getting old-age pension. Giving approval to Startup policy of 2022, the Cabinet announced that startups shall be facilitated by the state government. “Currently, there are over 5,000 startups functional across Haryana,” Khattar said.

Separate law for 600 unauthorised colonies

The Cabinet decided that a separate law shall be enacted for 600 unauthorised colonies situated outside the municipal areas. “There are around 2,000 unauthorised housing colonies in Haryana out of which only 600 were registered. A Bill shall be promulgated in the next session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha,” Khattar said.

It was also decided that a temple in Rohtak’s Beri shall be managed by the state government. A separate board shall be constituted for the purpose.

Punjab law and order

On the law and order situation in Punjab, Khattar said, “Everybody needs to sit together and ensure that law and order situation in Punjab remains in order. We also need to keep a close watch since Punjab is our border state. Haryana is completely capable of dealing with any situation”.