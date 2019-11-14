Haryana Cabinet expansion today, BJP gives JJP key portfolios

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has succeeded in getting key portfolios like revenue, excise and taxation, and development and panchayats ahead of the first cabinet expansion of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana on Thursday.

On the advice of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Wednesday allotted 11 departments to Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala. These include excise and taxation, development and panchayats, industries and commerce, food and civil supplies, revenue, labour and employment, civil aviation, archaeology and museums, rehabilitation and consolidation, among others.

Sources said the Deputy CM will distribute some of the portfolios among two ministers to be inducted into the Cabinet from the JJP quota. While JJP leader Anoop Dhanak is expected to take oath as minister on Thursday, another party leader may be inducted in the Cabinet later.

A JJP leader told The Indian Express that the allocation of key departments like revenue and panchayats will enable the party to work for people in rural areas, especially farmers. “JJP has got the excise and taxation portfolio. We will take liquor vends out of residential areas in villages.”