Haryana: Khattar expands council of ministers, Kamlesh Dhanda lone woman MLA

More than two weeks after taking oath as the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday expanded his Council of Ministers by inducting 10 more members.

The induction of 10 members — six of Cabinet rank and four Ministers of State — takes the strength of Council of Ministers to 12, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala. Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath to newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the lawns of the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Those inducted in the 17-day-old Khattar Cabinet are six-time BJP MLA from Ambala cantonment Anil Vij, former speaker Krishanpal Gujjar of BJP from Jagadhri seat, BJP’s Mool Chand Sharma from Ballabgarh seat, Independent and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala’s brother Ranjeet Singh from Rania seat, BJP’s Jai Parkash Dalal from Loharu seat and former minister of state Dr Banwari Lal from Bawal seat.

Among those who were inducted as ministers of state are BJP’s Om Prakash Yadav from Narnaul seat, BJP’s Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalayat seat, JJP’s Anoop Dhanak from Uklana seat and Sandeep Singh from Pehowa seat.

Barring former hockey player-turned-BJP MLA Sandeep Singh, all the ministers took oath in Hindi. Singh, donning a saffron turban, took oath in Punjabi. Kamlesh Dhanda, the BJP MLA from Kalayat assembly seat, was the lone woman minister who took oath.

Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) was alotted 11 key portfolios, including revenue, excise and taxation, and development and panchayats.

On October 27, Manohar Lal Khattar (65) and Dushyant Chautala (31) took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister.