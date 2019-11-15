Haryana elections: Almost half the new MLAs first-timers, some trounced big names to enter House

Almost half of the new MLAs in Haryana’s recently constituted 14th Vidhan Sabha are first-time legislators with majority of them belonging to the BJP. Haryana has a 90-member House. Out of this, 43 are first-timers with 17 being from the BJP, 14 belonging to the Congress, six to Dushyant Chautala-led JJP and six Independents. Allies in the new state government, BJP and JJP, together account for 24 first-timers.

In terms of first-timers fielded by parties and those who made it to the Assembly, JJP scored the maximum as 60 per cent as six out of its 10 winning candidates are first-timers.

Of nine women candidates who won in October Assembly polls from across the party lines, four are first-timers, including BJP’s Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalayat and Nirmal Rani from Ganaur and Congress’s Renu Bala from Sadhaura and Shalley from Naraingarh Assembly seats.

BJP’s state unit chief, three Cabinet ministers and one minister of state in BJP’s first tenure in Haryana (2014-2019) were defeated by the first-timers from JJP and Congress.

Among the few first-timers who struck big were Devender Singh Babli of JJP who defeated BJP’s state unit chief Subhash Barala by over 52,000 votes in Tohana. Dushyant Chautala of JJP defeated former Union minister Birender Singh’s wife Prem Lata by over 47,000 votes in Uchana Kalan, while Congress’s Balbir Balmiki defeated BJP’s Cabinet minister Krishan Lal Panwar by over 20,000 votes in Israna. Congress’s Kuldeep Vats defeated BJP Cabinet minister Om Prakash Dhankar by over 11,000 votes in Badli, while Ramkaran of JJP defeated BJP minister of state in the previous government, Krishan Bedi, by over 37,000 votes in Shahbad.

Congress’s Surender Panwar defeated BJP’s cabinet minister Kavita Jain by over 32,000 votes and BJP’s Deepak Mangla defeated Congress’s consecutive five-time MLA Karan Dalal by over 27,000 votes.

A few of these first-timers from different parties were those who had been contesting repeatedly but could not succeed.

At least eight winners in this list of 43 are below 40 years of age with Dushyant Chautala being the youngest member of the House. He is 31 years old.

The list includes Congress’s Renu Bala (39) from Sadhaura, Varun Chaudhary (39) from Mulana, Amit Sihag (37) from Dabwali and Chiranjeev Rao (33) from Rewari; BJP’s Sandeep Singh (33) from Pehowa; JJP’s Amarjit Dhanda (36) from Julana and an Independent candidate Rakesh Dulatabad (39) from Badshahpur.

While Dushyant has already become the Deputy Chief Minister after JJP entered into an alliance with BJP, several other first-timers mainly Independent candidates backing BJP are also eying ministerial berths. The decision on who all shall be able to make it to Khattar’s Cabinet is expected to be taken in the coming few days.