Haryana Cabinet approves construction of 16 godowns for grains, grants for sportspersons

The Budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha shall commence at 2 pm on March 5. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Wednesday. The Cabinet also took various important decisions including approving the proposal of constructing 16 grain storage godowns with a storage capacity of 2.72 lakh MTs in eight districts.

The Cabinet approved a proposal of the cooperation department for providing state government guarantee for availing term loan of Rs 113.03 crore by HAFED from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for construction of these godowns that will come up at Bhuna, Uklana and Hobli in district Fatehabad, Barwala in district Hisar, Hisar, Kholawas and Bawani Kheri in district Bhiwani, Kharia and Panniwala Mota in district Sirsa, Indri, Manchuri and Nissing in district Karnal, Ladwa and Ajrana Kalan in district Kurukshetra, Nasirpur in district Ambala and Sevli in district Palwal.

For sportspersons

With a view to encourage sportspersons of Haryana, especially those who are not economically well-off, the Cabinet decided to grant preparation money of Rs 5 lakh to sportspersons who have qualified for the Olympic Games for better diet, training and capacity building.

The Cabinet also approved another proposal for replacement of the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018, with the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B & C) Service Rules, 2021.

“With the introduction of new Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B & C) Service Rules-2021, a separate cadre will be created to promote sports in the state. For this, 50 posts of Group-A (deputy director), 100 posts of Group-B (senior coach), 150 posts of Group-B (coach) and 250 posts of Group-C (junior coach) have been sanctioned. The upper age limit is also reduced from 50 years to 42 years. Beside this, some new tournaments have been included in the new rules such as South Asian Games, National Games, Ranji Trophy, etc. Outstanding sportspersons will be given provisional appointment in case they do not possess requisite qualifications for the post at the time of initial appointment. They will be granted two extra years in addition to the prescribed period required for attainment of requisite qualification. The outstanding sportspersons will be eligible to apply for the post within ten years of their sports achievement or upto the age of 42, whichever is earlier,” a government spokesperson said.

“The provisions have been made for promotions of outstanding sportspersons appointed under these rules. Besides this, a provision has been made for granting monthly stipend to outstanding sportspersons on the basis of their achievements in various sports tournaments of international level, for which separate notification will be issued especially for Para Olympics, Asian Para Games, Common Wealth Para Games, World University Games, South Asian Games and four years Blind Cricket World Cup,” the spokesperson added.

Toll barriers

The Cabinet approved an amendment in provision of Section-7(2) of Haryana Mechanical Vehicle (Levy of Tolls), Act-1996-Bill, 2021. As per the amendment, any person who is authorised to demand, collect and retain tolls under an order made under Section 4, shall cause to maintain the road, road infrastructure including bridges, tunnels, ferries, approach roads or section of new roads or bye-passes in respect of which the order is made, in good traffic worthy condition.

“Department is of the view that it will be better to come out with a modified version of amendment so that the infrastructure is maintained in proper shape for convenience of public,” the spokesperson said.

Cabinet also approved the proposal of Public Works (B&R) Department for disapproval/un-installation of toll at Ateli to Kheri road in district Mahendragarh.

NCR autos/taxis

The Haryana government has decided to grant exemption in Motor Vehicle Tax to autorickshaws/taxis operating within NCR as per Contract Carriage Permit issued by NCR states other than Haryana under Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement (Contract Carriage). This will lead to unrestricted and seamless travel of motor cabs and autorickshaws in the NCR states and will provide better and efficient transport services to the general public in the region.

Currently, autorickshaws/ taxis registered in Haryana and having Contract Carriage Permits under the NCR Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement are not required to pay tax while entering and operating in the NCR states other than Haryana that is Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and NCT of Delhi.

“The decision aims to grant similar exemption in the Motor Vehicle Tax by the State of Haryana to the auto rickshaws/taxis operating within NCR as per contract carriage permits issued by NCR states other than Haryana that is Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and NCT of Delhi. Thus, no tax will be charged from such vehicles of other NCR States having Contract Carriage Permits under the NCR Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement while entering and operating in Haryana.”

MET, Gurugram land exchange approved

The Cabinet approved the proposal for exchange of Shamlat land measuring 6 kanal 7 marla and 13 kanal 7 marla of Yakubpur gram panchayat, Block Badli, Jhajjar district with land measuring 6 kanal 7 marla and 13 kanal 7 Marla of M/s Model Economic Township Limited, Gurugram.

“The decision to transfer the land has been taken as the panchayat dhanis are terminating in the company’s land and thus have become redundant and are not being used by the gram panchayat or inhabitants. On the other hand, the company’s land being given to the gram panchayat in exchange can be utilised for common purposes by inhabitants of the village,” the spokesperson said.

Pensionary benefits to HRDF employees

Cabinet approved the proposal for an amendment under Section 6 of Haryana Rural Development Act, 1986, to provide for pension/pensionary benefits to employees of the Haryana Rural Development Fund Administration Board.

“The amendment has been done so that necessary guidelines/rules/instructions can be issued to make payment of pension and consequential benefits to the officers and officers of Haryana Rural Development Fund Administration Board in compliance of directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. For this, after sub-section (5) of the Section 6 of the Haryana Rural Development Act, 1986 a new sub-section (5A) will be added stating that ‘the fund may also be utilised by the Board for payment of Pension and other consequential retirement benefits to the employees of the Board’,” the government spokesperson added.