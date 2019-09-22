Haryana bypolls 2019: Oppn divided, we will cross 75-seat mark, says Khattar

Seeking to carry the momentum it gained in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, the ruling BJP in Haryana is confident of winning more than 75 of the total 90 seats in the Assembly polls.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21, the EC announced Saturday. The results will be declared on October 24.

BJP, for the first time, won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the elections held in May and increased its vote share to over 58 per cent in Haryana, capping its best performance in 2014 Assembly polls when it bagged 47 seats. The party, under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, is already working on “Mission 75”.

“BJP is strong in all the 90 Assembly segments. Opposition political parties stand divided and a stampede is taking place in these parties. We will cross 75-plus seats in the Assembly,” Khattar told media here.

He said the BJP has completed all preparations for the polls. “The tickets will be allocated to those who follow the party’s ideology and have a clean image,” he said, adding that “allocation of tickets will be finalised soon”.

Soon after the pollswere announced, Khattar said the NRC is not an election issue Haryana, but it is step towards safeguarding the nation’s interest and should be implemented in all states.

While Khattar is going to the electorate citing achievements of his government, scrapping of J&K’s special status besides the Modi factor; the Opposition is targeting the ruling party on the issues of unemployment, poor economy, youth and water issues.

In the Congress camp, the infighting refuses to die down, despite the party high command having made structural changes in state hierarchy. Lack of synergy among state unit’s senior leaders had badly affected the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress communications in-charge, Randeep Surjewala said, “Not only in Haryana, but in Jharkhand and Maharashtra too, Congress will win and form the governments. People have already taken a pledge to oust the BJP government from these states”.

Yogendra Yadav, president of Swaraj India, Saturday told the opposition parties that “this time instead of ‘tu-tu-main-main’ bickering and horse trading, “let there be meaningful debate on the biggest problem of the state — unemployment”. The other opposition parties stand divided. While the Indian National Lok Dal has almost been decimated with Ellanabad MLA Abhay Chautala the only known face left to lead the party; its breakaway faction Jannayak Janta Party has Hisar’s former MP Dushyant Chautala and his brother Digvijay Chautala, as its commanders.

JJP had already announced seven candidates and is expected to release the second list of candidates soon. Abhay too said that INLD will declare its candidates after a September 25 rally.