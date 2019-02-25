Haryana budget 2019-20: Govt presents a farm friendly budget ahead of elections

Haryana Finance Minister Capt. Abhimanyu Monday presented a farmer-friendly budget for the financial year 2019-20, proposing an increase of 4.5 per cent in the total outlay for the agriculture sector. The state budget has been pegged at Rs 1,32,165.99 crore, an increase of 14.73 per cent over outlay budget estimate of Rs 1,15198.29 crore and 9.79 per cent over revised estimate of Rs 1,20,375.40 crore.

Presenting the Budget, Abhimanyu said the state government planned to transform the agriculture sector completely by diversifying the focus from crop husbandry to horticulture crops, animal husbandry and fisheries in the coming years, and making these sectors holistic, integrated, progressive and futuristic.

Here are the highlights of the budget:

1. Rs 46,562 crore have been allocated to the schemes pertaining to 15 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) being implemented in the state.

2. Notification of Bio-Energy Policy-2018 to promote biomass energy projects in the state, targeting production of 150 MW by 2022. The government also plans to bring about a scheme to provide solar water pumping systems to farmers to meet their irrigation needs. Under this scheme, farmers would be provided 2 HP and 5HP solar water pumping systems with 75 per cent State Subsidy and 25 per cent user share.

3. The government has announced a price of Rs 340 per quintal for sugarcane this year, which is once again the highest in the country. For the first time, a subsidy of Rs 16 per quintal was given to facilitate the payment of sugarcane arrears to the farmers during 2017-18.

4. The state government has initiated Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana for four horticulture crops, in order to ensure that every farmer recovers at least the cost of cultivation, in the eventuality of drop in market prices.

5. To maximise the quantity of crops, the state government has registered farmers under the E-kharid Portal through which they will get to know the Minimum Support Price of their produce. A record procurement of 2.7 lakh tonnes was made in case of mustard and 1.80 lakh million tonnes of bajra this year.

6. Work has been initiated for setting up new thematic market by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, e.g. “State of the Art” integrated Apple Market at Pinjore, wholesale market for spices at Sirsa and Kundli, and wholesale market for flowers at Gurgaon.

7. The finance minister said the government had successfully implemented the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, under which against Rs 406.27 crore premium collected from the farmers, an amount of Rs.1,140.98 crore had been distributed back to them as compensation in the last three years, which is more than the premium of Rs 818.20 crores paid to the Insurance Companies.

8. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 12,000 per acre for the crop damage caused by natural calamity.

9. The 45.21 lakh ‘Soil Health Cards’ issued during 2015-2017 would be renewed for the second time by March 2019.

10. Under the ‘Horticulture Vision’, the state government aims to double the area under horticulture from the present 8.17 per cent to 15 per cent and triple the produce in the state by 2030. In this direction, the Horticulture Department has formed 96 Farmer Producer Organisations covering 34,219 farmers, who will be provided with the requisite infrastructure of pack houses and given training in agriculture business operations.

11. In order to provide socio-economic security to the livestock owners of the state, the Pandit Deen Dayal Uppadhaya Livestock Insurance scheme has been launched in 2018-19.

12. With a view to tackle the menace of stray bulls in the state, the state government finalized the procurement of 2 lakh sexed semen for artificial insemination of crossbred and indigenous cattle.

13. 20th Livestock Census has been started for the first time in digital form, from the last week of January 2019. A Departmental app is also being started along with the Government of India app, to record the detailed information on each animal with its photo through “Har Pashu Ka Gyan” mobile application using electronic tablets.

14. In 2019-20, the state government will develop a rapid milk testing facility at each Government Veterinary Hospital level to detect the milk adulteration in rural areas.

15. Under the “Pashu Sanjivni Sewa”, on call mobile veterinary services at the doorstep of farmers, would be provided initially in three districts, (Jind, Yamunanagar, Mewat) as a pilot project and the same would eventually be extended in the entire State.

16. Haryana Fishery Resource Development Authority has been established for the development of waterlogged areas in Charkhi Dadri, Jind and Jhajjar districts. This will enhance the income of fish farmers by utilizing the 16,000 identified waterlogged areas.

17. Under the ‘Assistance to Milk Cooperatives’ scheme, the state government has provided assistance to purchase 700 Automatic Milk Collection Units/Data Processor Milk Collection Units, to village level milk cooperative societies with the objective to increase transparency and efficiency of milk collection as well as expanding it.

18. The state government has proposed to set up 60 KLPD ethanol plant in Shahabad Sugar Mill and to modernise two cooperative sugar mills in Panipat and Karnal with a total cost of Rs 750 crore by 2020-21.