Sunday, August 15, 2021
Haryana BKU says 5,000 vehicles participated in farmers’ Tiranga Yatra to Delhi border

Before heading to the national capital, Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni laid the foundation stone of the Kisan Kranti Chowk at Pipli.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 16, 2021 3:40:11 am
Tiranga Yatra, Haryana farmers, sindhu border, independence day, Bharatiya Kisan Union, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Farmers protests, indian express, indian express newsBharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni (File)

Haryana farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws celebrated Independence Day on Sunday by undertaking Tiranga Yatras in several parts of Haryana.

A Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson claimed that nearly 5,000 vehicles — mainly motorcycles —participated in a Tiranga Yatra from Pipli town in Kurukshetra district to Delhi’s Singhu border. Farmers from Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat also participated in the cavalcade.

Before heading to the national capital, Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni laid the foundation stone of the Kisan Kranti Chowk at Pipli.

In Uchana — the Assembly constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala — farmers carried out a Tiranga Yatra on their tractors, with women also driving some of the vehicles.

Ministers in the BJP-JJP government in Haryana did not unfurl the national flag in seven “troubled districts” of the state — Kaithal, Rohtak, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Jind, Hisar and Sonipat —reportedly due to the intense protest by farmers at both public and party events. Instead, senior bureaucrats, mainly deputy commissioners, unfurled the Tricolour in these districts.

