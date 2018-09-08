Haryana: BJP to sound poll bugle with rally in CM Khattar’s hometown

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

The BJP is going to sound the poll bugle in Haryana with a rally at Karnal, the home town of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on October 28.

The rally is being organised to mark the occasion of completion of Khattar government’s four years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be invited for the rally. The Khattar-led government is completing its four years in office on October 26. The rally has been planned at a time when the public meetings by the Opposition in Haryana have invited warm response.

Rajiv Jain, media adviser to Haryana CM, said, “The Chief Minister has asked the party workers and leaders to be ready for Lok Sabha as well Assembly polls.” BJP leaders claim if the party succeeds to form government at the Centre, it would be easier to win the Assembly polls Haryana.

According to them, the party even plans to raise those issues in Haryana which have been even talked much at national level, like the NRC survey in Assam. They say the NRC (National Register of Citizens) may become an issue in Haryana, which has “illegal” migrants, including Bangladeshis, in industrial towns of few districts like Gurgaon, Faridabad, Yamunanagar and Panchkula. “Yes, Haryana government may order Assam like survey in the state,” says Haryana BJP media in-charge Umesh Aggarwal, who is also an MLA from Gurgaon.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Haryana minister Manish Grover said there was a possibility of such a survey in the state.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App